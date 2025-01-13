Ex-Tottenham player Bentaleb back training with Lille after cardiac arrest

LILLE, France (AP) — Nabil Bentaleb, the former Tottenham player who suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest less than seven months ago, is back training with Lille. The coach of the Ligue 1 side, Bruno Genesio, says Bentaleb resumed individual training a few days ago with a physical trainer and started practising with the ball on Monday. Genesio says, “I’ve seen him and spoken to him two or three days in a row. He’s in good spirits, he’s motivated.” L’Equipe newspaper reports that Bentaleb collapsed on June 18 while playing a five-a-side match with friends. At Lille University Hospital he was put into an artificial coma before being fitted with a defibrillator.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.