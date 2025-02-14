Ex-South Korea forward Hwang issued suspended jail sentence for sex tapes

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Former South Korea international Hwang Ui-jo has been handed a one-year suspended prison sentence for filming sexual encounters with a woman without her consent. Hwang was dropped from the national team in September 2023 after being charged with secretly filming two women on four occasions in 2022. The 32-year-old forward who played for South Korea at the 2022 World Cup and scored 19 goals in 62 appearances, was acquitted in the case of one woman and found guilty in the other. Seoul Central District Court accepted Hwang’s remorse for his actions but said on Friday a strict punishment was called for.

