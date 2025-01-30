Ex-Oklahoma State pitcher Kilfoyl goes No. 1 overall in Athletes Unlimited Softball League draft

Former Oklahoma State pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl was the first overall pick in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League draft. Kilfoyl will go to the Bandits, one of the league’s four teams. Former LSU pitcher Carley Hoover went to the Blaze at No. 2, former UCLA pitcher Megan Faraimo went to the Talons at No. 3 and ex-UCLA pitcher Rachel Garcia went to the Volts at No. 4. In all, 48 players were selected — 12 for each team. Rosters will eventually include 16 players. The remaining roster spots will be filled with incoming college talent after the upcoming season.

