Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius tries to reboot career at struggling Schalke

By The Associated Press
FILE - Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius can't stop the ball shot by Real Madrid's Gareth Bale during the Champions League Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Liverpool at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, May 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Pavel Golovkin]

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — More than six years after a disastrous Champions League final sent his career spiraling downward, former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is seeking a new start at a storied German club that’s facing its own problems. Karius has joined German second-division team Schalke on a contract until the end of the season. Schalke indicated he is set to be a backup behind first-choice keeper Justin Heekeren. Karius’ mistakes in the 2018 Champions League final helped cost Liverpool the title in a 3-1 loss to Real Madrid. Doctors later concluded he had suffered a concussion during the game.

