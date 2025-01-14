Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius tries to reboot career at struggling Schalke

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — More than six years after a disastrous Champions League final sent his career spiraling downward, former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is seeking a new start at a storied German club that’s facing its own problems. Karius has joined German second-division team Schalke on a contract until the end of the season. Schalke indicated he is set to be a backup behind first-choice keeper Justin Heekeren. Karius’ mistakes in the 2018 Champions League final helped cost Liverpool the title in a 3-1 loss to Real Madrid. Doctors later concluded he had suffered a concussion during the game.

