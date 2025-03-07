Ex-internationals condemn Super Rugby travel failures for Fijian Drua

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Ex-internationals Lote Tuqiri and Nemani Nadolo have condemned the Super Rugby organizational failures that led to the Fijian Drua squad traveling more than 300 kilometers (about 185 miles) in a luggage truck and having to check out of their hotel early on the day of their second-round match against the Hurricanes. The Drua arrived in Wellington, New Zealand near midnight on the day before the match and discovered the bus they’d booked to take them several hours away to Napier had not arrived. Rather than wait three hours for a replacement bus, the team traveled to their hotel in a truck booked to take their luggage and equipment. News of the travel issues in late February became public this week.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.