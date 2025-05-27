Ex-Arsenal playmaker Tomáš Rosický out of hospital after unspecified heart problem

PRAGUE (AP) — Former Arsenal midfielder Tomáš Rosický was hospitalized in an intensive care unit last week for an unspecified heart-related problem.

Sparta Prague said Rosický, its 44-year-old sport director, was hospitalized last Tuesday and released at the end of last week. No surgery was needed and he was recovering at home. The club said it delayed the announcement of the issue due to its seriousness.

“The good news is that I’m expected to make a full recovery, though I’m currently unable to carry out the demanding responsibilities of a sporting director,” Rosický said in a statement.

Tomáš Sivok, the former Czech Republic international and current manager of Sparta’s men team, has taken over as the interim sport director.

Rosický was called the “Little Mozart” for his playmaking qualities, and retired from playing soccer in 2017.

He started his pro career at Sparta, won the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund, and spent 10 oft-injured years with the Gunners, winning the FA Cup in 2014 and 2015.

He was also the Czech Republic’s undisputed leader in 105 internationals.

Sparta expressed its full support for Rosický, who will remain in touch as a consultant.

Sparta struggled this season, finishing fourth in the Czech league. Coach Lars Friis was fired this month and a replacement is being sought.

