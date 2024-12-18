Ewin has 21 points, 15 rebounds and Watkins scores 23 points in Florida State’s 82-64 win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Malique Ewin scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, Jamir Watkins led the Seminoles with 23 points and Florida State beat Winthrop 82-64 Tuesday night. Taylor Bol Bowen added 13 points and a career-high 13 rebounds and Chandler Jackson scored 14 points for the Seminoles, who shot 51%. Bryce Baker made five of his six 3s in the second half and scored a career-high 18 points coming off the bench for the Eagles, who shot 29% in having a five-game win streak snapped. Nick Johnson added 17 points. Florida State led by 18 at halftime and the lead remained in double figures.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.