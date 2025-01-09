Everton striker Armando Broja given oxygen after leg injury against Peterborough

By The Associated Press
Everton's Armando Broja receives oxygen after picking up an injury after picking up an injury during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Everton and Peterborough United at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Thursday Jan. 9, 2025. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Peter Byrne]

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton striker Armando Broja was given oxygen and carried off on a stretcher after injuring his right leg in an innocuous challenge in Thursday’s FA Cup match against Peterborough. Broja had come on as a substitute in the 68th minute at Goodison Park but fell to the ground in pain after a challenge from Emmanuel Fernandez. Despite what appeared to be minimal contact as Fernandez won the ball, Broja seemed to land awkwardly and received lengthy treatment from Everton’s medical staff.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.