Everton striker Armando Broja given oxygen after leg injury against Peterborough

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton striker Armando Broja was given oxygen and carried off on a stretcher after injuring his right leg in an innocuous challenge in Thursday’s FA Cup match against Peterborough. Broja had come on as a substitute in the 68th minute at Goodison Park but fell to the ground in pain after a challenge from Emmanuel Fernandez. Despite what appeared to be minimal contact as Fernandez won the ball, Broja seemed to land awkwardly and received lengthy treatment from Everton’s medical staff.

