Everton spending inquiry closed with no further deduction of points

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton has avoided another points deduction after a complaint brought by the Premier League regarding spending rules was discontinued. The Merseyside club staved off the threat of relegation last season despite being docked a total of eight points for breaching the league’s spending rules. The Toffees were hit with a deduction of two points in April for overspending in a three-year period. That followed a reduction of six points for breaching spending limits. The independent commission that issued the two-points deduction deferred one part of the case relating to the accounting treatment of interest payments on the club’s new stadium. That part has concluded with no further discipline.

