Everton fires manager Dyche hours before a game in first big call by new American owners

Everton has fired manager Sean Dyche in the first big call by its new American owners. The team is two spots above the relegation zone in the Premier League. Everton announced the move just hours before hosting third-tier Peterborough in the FA Cup third round. The storied club is a nine-time English champion which has been without a major trophy since 1995. Everton was bought last month by the Texas-based Friedkin Group in a deal reportedly worth in excess of 400 million pounds.

