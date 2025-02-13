Everton and Liverpool unite to condemn racist abuse directed at Abdoulaye Doucoure

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Merseyside rivals Everton and Liverpool have united to condemn “in the strongest possible terms” racist abuse directed at Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure on social media. The teams say the abuse was received by Doucoure after the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Wednesday that finished 2-2. After the final whistle, Doucoure was involved in a melee containing players, officials and police officers that took place in front of Liverpool’s visiting fans. Everton and Liverpool say in a joint statement “such abuse is reprehensible and will not, and should not, be tolerated.” They say the clubs “will work with Merseyside Police who are conducting an investigation with the aim of identifying the individuals responsible.”

