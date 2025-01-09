Everton advances in FA Cup after Dyche’s firing and Fulham also wins

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
Cardiff City's Cian Ashford, right, celebrates scoring during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Sheffield United and Cardiff City at Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England, Thursday Jan. 9, 2025. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Danny Lawson]

Managerless Everton advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup after a 2-0 victory over third-division Peterborough. Everton made the surprise announcement that Sean Dyche had been fired just hours before hosting Peterborough, with under-18s coach Leighton Baines and club captain Seamus Coleman put in temporary charge. It had an immediate effect with goals from Beto and Iliman Ndiaye securing the relegation-threatened club’s place in the next round. Raul Jimenez scored from the penalty spot for the third time in two games as Fulham beat Watford 4-1.

