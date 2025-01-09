Everton advances in FA Cup after Dyche’s firing and Fulham also wins

Managerless Everton advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup after a 2-0 victory over third-division Peterborough. Everton made the surprise announcement that Sean Dyche had been fired just hours before hosting Peterborough, with under-18s coach Leighton Baines and club captain Seamus Coleman put in temporary charge. It had an immediate effect with goals from Beto and Iliman Ndiaye securing the relegation-threatened club’s place in the next round. Raul Jimenez scored from the penalty spot for the third time in two games as Fulham beat Watford 4-1.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.