Evans, Timberlake power Bryant to 77-59 win over Maine for America East Tournament championship

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Barry Evans scored 19 points, Earl Timberlake added 17 and top-seeded Bryant cruised to the America East championship, defeating No. 3-seed Maine 77-59 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the second time, having made their other trip when they won the Northeast Conference in 2022.

Bryant led by 11 points at halftime and maintained control through the first 11 minutes of the second half, outscoring Maine 23-13. Evans hit a 3-pointer for a 19-point lead and his layup on Bryant’s following possession made it 61-40 with nine minutes remaining.

The Bulldogs then went cold for several minutes. They had four missed shots and three turnovers before Timberlake converted a three-point play with about five minutes left and another Evans 3-pointer on the next possession made it 67-50. A 3-pointer from Connor Withers made it 75-54 with 1:23 remaining.

Evans made 8 of 11 shots, including both of his 3-point attempts, and grabbed seven rebounds. Timberlake, the America East Player of the Year, had four rebounds, five assists and four steals. He also blocked two shots.

Rafael Pinzon added 13 points and Keyshawn Mitchell 12 for Bryant (23-11).

AJ Lopez scored 20 points and Kellen Tynes had 10 for the Black Bears (20-14).

Bryant never trailed in the first half and there were only two ties, the last at 8-8. Bryant led 20-16 before Mitchell scored four points and Evans added a dunk to give the Bulldogs a 28-18 lead. Later, Timberlake hit a jumper with two seconds remaining and Bryant led 38-27 at halftime.

The Bulldogs improved to 9-3 on their homecourt in the postseason.

