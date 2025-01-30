European figure skating championships carry on, overshadowed by deadly mid-air collision in US

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The European figure skating championships have carried on, even as the skating world mourned athletes who died when an American Airlines jet collided with an Army helicopter near Washington, D.C. The second day of the competition in Estonia continued on schedule with the men’s short program Thursday afternoon, even as news continued to develop about the skaters, parents and coaches on board the American Airlines flight. France’s Adam Siao Him Fa took the lead in the men’s short program as he aims for a third European title in a row.

