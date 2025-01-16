European court’s opinion in soccer case threatens authority of sports court CAS and FIFA

GENEVA (AP) — A top European court’s legal opinion risks delivering another defeat to sports bodies in Switzerland. The Court of Justice of the European Union published its preliminary view in a Belgian soccer club’s case against FIFA that now could challenge the established legal system in Olympic sports. It advises that national courts in EU member states should be able to review currently binding verdicts from the Court of Arbitration for Sport. CAS is based in Switzerland which is not an EU member. The European court in Luxembourg previously ruled against soccer bodies in the Super League case and Lassana Diarra transfer dispute.

