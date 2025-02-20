Europa League game in Brussels briefly suspended due to crowd trouble

BRUSSELS (AP) — The second leg of the Europa League playoff between Anderlecht and Fenerbahce was briefly suspended due crowd trouble. The problems took place shortly after Youssef En-Nesyri scored for Fenerbahce in the fourth minute. The Turkish team had won the first leg 3-0 and was on course to reach the round of 16. UEFA said the match was suspended “due to security issues.” Riot police were deployed and play resumed after several minutes.

