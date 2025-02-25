Eubank Jr. hits Benn in the face with an egg at press event ahead of bout

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Chris Eubank Jr. smashed an egg into Conor Benn’s face during a staredown between the rival boxers in a chaotic encounter to promote their April 26 bout. The left-handed smack was a not-so-subtle reference to Benn’s failed doping test that derailed their planned fight in 2022. Benn argued successfully that his consumption of eggs elevated his testosterone levels. It’s been more than 30 years since the boxers’ fathers — Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank — met twice in the ring in one of Britain’s great rivalries.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.