Ethiopians Takele and Kebede sweep top spots in Tokyo Marathon

TOKYO (AP) — Ethiopians Tadese Takele and Sutume Asefa Kebede won their divisions of the Tokyo Marathon on a nearly perfect spring day in the Japanese capital.

Takele won on the men’s side in a personal best time of 2 hours 3 minutes 23 seconds. Countryman Deresa Geleta was second in 2:03:51 with third for Vincent Kipkemoi Ngetich of Kenya in 2:04:00.

On the women’s side, Kebede led from start to finish to win her second straight Tokyo Marathon. She finished in 2:16:31 followed by Winfridah Moraa Moseti of Kenya in 2:16:56 and Hawi Feysa of Ethiopia in 2:17:00.

The top Japanese in the men’s race was Tubasa Ichiyama, finishing 10th in 2:06:00. In the women’s race the top Japanese runner was Yuka Ando, also in 10th in a time of 2:23:37.

