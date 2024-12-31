Essegian hits 6 3s, scores 20 points, Nebraska rolls past Southern 77-43

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Reserve Connor Essegian matched his career-high with six 3-pointers and scored 20 points and Nebraska dominated the first half in a 77-43 win over Southern. Brice Williams added 11 points and surpassed 1,500 for his career. Jayce DePron scored 13 points for Southern. Nebraska held Southern to 22% shooting in the first half, including 0 for 11 from 3-point range, to take a 39-15 lead at the break. Williams opened the game with a 3-pointer and the Cornhuskers never trailed. Essegian had three 3-pointers, including consecutive 3s in an 11-0 burst that made it 30-8. Essegian’s 3-pointer gave Nebraska a 53-23 lead in the middle of the second half and Gavin Griffiths hit two 3-pointers and had eight points in the last three minutes when Nebraska closed on a 10-0 run.

