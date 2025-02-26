ESPN Events says Diamond Head Classic college basketball tournament has been called off for 2025

HONOLULU (AP) — ESPN Events says the Diamond Head Classic, an eight-team men’s college basketball tournament in Honolulu that traditionally ended on Christmas Day, will not be played next season. It’s not clear if the tournament will resume in the future. A statement on the tournament website Tuesday said the event has been paused and will not happen in 2025. ESPN Events, which operates the tournament, said last year that it was planning to hold the 2025 event over Thanksgiving week and add a women’s tournament for the first time.

