Espanyol condemns inappropriate touch by Barcelona player in women’s soccer match

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish club Espanyol has denounced “unacceptable action” by Barcelona player Mapi Leon who touched one of its players on her genital area during a Spanish women’s league game last weekend. Video from Sunday’s match shows Leon and Caracas bumping each other to get into position away from the ball, then Leon stops and briefly touches Caracas’ shorts with her right hand. Leon apparently also said something to Caracas before they continue pushing each other again to gain position. Espanyol says Leon’s actions “violated the privacy” of its defender.

