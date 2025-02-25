Erling Haaland to train ahead of Man City’s Premier League clash against Tottenham

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland faces a late fitness test to see if he has recovered from a knee injury ahead Manchester City’s Premier League game against Tottenham. Haaland missed City’s losses to Real Madrid and Liverpool last week because of the injury. City manager Pep Guardiola said the Norway striker would be assessed after taking part in training on Tuesday. City has struggled without leading scorer Haaland – crashing out of the Champions League after a 3-1 loss to Madrid and then losing 2-0 at home against Premier League leader Liverpool. Haaland, who has been the league’s leading scorer in the past two seasons, has scored 27 goals in all competitions this term.

