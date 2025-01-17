Erling Haaland signs lucrative new contract with Man City until 2034

Erling Haaland has signed a new 10-year contract at Manchester City that ties him to the Premier League champions until 2034. The 24-year-old Haaland has scored 111 goals in 125 games since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2022. Haaland says “now I want to keep developing, keep working to get better and look to do my best to try and help us achieve more success going forward.” The Norway striker will be age 34 when the contract expires. The new deal for Haaland comes as City awaits a verdict after being charged with 115 breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules. Haaland says “now I am City no matter what.”

