Erling Haaland loves his massive City contract extension because it is ‘a bit unusual’

PARIS (AP) — Erling Haaland’s mammoth contract extension with Manchester City took the soccer world by surprise. Which suits him just fine. Haaland says “of course it’s a bit unusual and it’s not normal. But it’s something I like.” One of the most lucrative deals in soccer covers 10 years from the start of this season for the 24-year-old Norwegian, who has scored 111 goals in 125 games for City. The deal until 2034 is the longest in the Premier League and Haaland is relishing “spending many more years in Manchester.” He faces Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.