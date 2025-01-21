Enrique must outwit Guardiola when PSG meets Man City in Champions League

By JEROME PUGMIRE The Associated Press
PSG's head coach Luis Enrique calls out to his players during the French League One soccer match between Lens and Paris Saint-Germain, at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium in Lens, France, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Thibault Camus]

PARIS (AP) — Luis Enrique credits Pep Guardiola with inventing arguably the “perfect model” of attacking soccer. He must now outwit him when Paris Saint-Germain faces Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday. It is a match both teams must win to avoid the prospect of early elimination in the new-look format. Enrique says “it’s a special game” for him against “a friend who I shared many great moments with.” They both played in midfield together for Barcelona and both coached the club to Champions League glory. Guardiola then turned City into a force and won another Champions League.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.