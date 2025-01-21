Enrique must outwit Guardiola when PSG meets Man City in Champions League

PARIS (AP) — Luis Enrique credits Pep Guardiola with inventing arguably the “perfect model” of attacking soccer. He must now outwit him when Paris Saint-Germain faces Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday. It is a match both teams must win to avoid the prospect of early elimination in the new-look format. Enrique says “it’s a special game” for him against “a friend who I shared many great moments with.” They both played in midfield together for Barcelona and both coached the club to Champions League glory. Guardiola then turned City into a force and won another Champions League.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.