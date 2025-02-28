English referee David Coote banned by UEFA until 2026

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — English referee David Coote has been banned by UEFA until June 30, 2026, European soccer’s governing body says. Coote was fired by English soccer’s refereeing body in December after a video was posted online of him making offensive comments to friends about former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp. UEFA also launched an investigation into Coote following another video appearing to show him snorting white powder in an incident that allegedly happened during last year’s European Championship.

