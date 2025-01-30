England’s Kelly says her mental health is being affected by lack of control over future

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England forward Chloe Kelly says her mental wellbeing is being affected by her lack of control over her future with just five months to run on her Manchester City contract. Kelly scored the winning goal for England in the final of the 2022 Women’s European Championship. She has been linked with a move to Manchester United. She says she accepts her future is not at City but with the January transfer window set to close on Thursday she has revealed her frustration. Kelly claims she is being “dictated” to about which club she can join if she leaves now.

