England’s Georgia Stanway out for months after damaging knee ligament

England midfielder Georgia Stanway will be sidelined for “several months” after damaging right knee ligaments in training this week. The Bayern Munich player underwent an operation on Wednesday to repair a lateral collateral ligament tear. Stanway’s absence is a major blow to England’s preparations for the Women’s European Championship in July in Switzerland.

