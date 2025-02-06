England wins the toss and bats first in the opening one-day international against India

NAGPUR, India (AP) — Virat Kohli won’t play for India due to a knee injury and England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and decided to bat in the first one-day international on Thursday.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah is still out with a back spasm. Left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal makes his one-day debut and pace bowler Harshit Rana also makes his debut.

England opted for three pace bowlers in its playing XI but has included spin allrounder Jacob Bethell.

India won the preceding five-match T20 serie s 4-1.

Lineups:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

England: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (captain), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

