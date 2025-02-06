England plans major upgrade of training base used by its national soccer teams

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The English Football Association has announced plans to “radically” redevelop the training base used by its national teams with a view to making them the “best in the world.” St George’s Park based in Staffordshire has been credited for improvements that have seen England’s women’s team win the European Championship and reach the final of the World Cup. The men’s team reached back-to-back Euros finals and the semifinals of the World Cup since the base was opened in 2012. England is co-hosting Euro 2028 with Ireland, Scotland and Wales when the three-year project is set to be completed. No cost estimates were released.

