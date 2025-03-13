England pacer Mark Wood set to miss India summer series after knee surgery

LONDON (AP) — Fast bowler Mark Wood is set to miss England’s marquee test series against India this summer after undergoing knee surgery. The latest setback for 35-year-old Wood occurred last month during England’s miserable Champions Trophy campaign in Pakistan. Back after a long layoff from an elbow stress injury, he pulled up sore during the defeat to Afghanistan. The eighth operation of his career showed ligament damage in his left knee serious enough to sideline him for at least four months. Wood hardlystands a chance of being involved in the five-test series against India. The last match starts on July 31 at the Oval. Wood will also miss six white-ball games against the West Indies and a one-off test versus Zimbabwe in May.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.