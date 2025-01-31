England midfielder Keira Walsh leaves European champion Barcelona for Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — Less than a week after splashing out a world-record fee for Naomi Girma, Chelsea has spent big again to bring England midfielder Keira Walsh back to the Women’s Super League. Walsh has left European champion Barcelona after 2 1/2 years to join Chelsea for a reported 400,000 pounds on Friday. Walsh was the world’s most expensive player for two years after moving to Barcelona from Manchester City for a reported 400,000 pounds (then $513,000) in 2022. She’s gone to Chelsea for 4 1/2 years.

