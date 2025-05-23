England declares on 565-6 early on Day 2 of test against Zimbabwe

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — England declared on 565-6 before lunch on Day 2 of the one-off test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Resuming on 498-3 after a dominant opening day in Nottingham, England quickly lost Ollie Pope for 171 after he added just two runs to his overnight unbeaten score.

Captain Ben Stokes fell for 9 and Harry Brook raced to a 50-ball 58 before getting bowled by Blessing Muzarabani — after which England declared. Jamie Smith was 4 not out.

Muzarabani had figures of 3-143 in the first innings of the four-day test.

The teams were meeting for the first time at test level in 22 years.

