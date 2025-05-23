England declares on 565-6 early on Day 2 of test against Zimbabwe

By The Associated Press
England's Harry Brook batting on day two of the Rothesay International test series match between England and Zimbabwe, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England, Friday May 23, 2025. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Egerton]

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — England declared on 565-6 before lunch on Day 2 of the one-off test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Resuming on 498-3 after a dominant opening day in Nottingham, England quickly lost Ollie Pope for 171 after he added just two runs to his overnight unbeaten score.

Captain Ben Stokes fell for 9 and Harry Brook raced to a 50-ball 58 before getting bowled by Blessing Muzarabani — after which England declared. Jamie Smith was 4 not out.

Muzarabani had figures of 3-143 in the first innings of the four-day test.

The teams were meeting for the first time at test level in 22 years.

