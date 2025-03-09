England batter Harry Brook risks IPL ban after withdrawing from Delhi Capitals deal

LONDON (AP) — England batter Harry Brook has pulled out of his IPL deal with Delhi Capitals for the second straight season in a move which could result in a two-year ban from the competition. Brook apologized “unreservedly” Sunday to the cricket franchise and its supporters but stressed that playing for England remains his “priority and focus.” The 26-year-old Brook is one of the favorites, along with England test captain Ben Stokes, to replace Jos Buttler as England’s white-ball captain following its group-stage elimination at the Champions Trophy.

