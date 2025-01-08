Ending 8-year playoff drought is sweet for Broncos veterans Sutton and Bolles

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos are back in the playoffs for the first time since winning Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season. And that’s especially sweet for eighth-year veteran Garett Bolles and seventh-year veteran Courtland Sutton. They are the longest-tenured members of the team and both played big roles in Denver finally getting over the hump. The Broncos (10-7) will face the Buffalo Bills (13-4) Sunday in the wild-card round.

