Empoli beats Juventus on penalties to reach Cup semifinals for 1st time despite Thuram stunner

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Empoli reached the Italian Cup semifinals for the first time in its history as it surprisingly knocked out holder Juventus on penalties on Wednesday.

Khéphren Thuram had scored a stunning equalizer for Juventus following Youssef Maleh’s opener and the match finished 1-1.

However, Dusan Vlahovic blazed his spotkick over and Kenan Yıldız saw his saved as record 15-time champion Juventus crashed out.

Empoli dispatched all their penalties and will face Bologna in the two-legged semifinal next month. Bologna beat Atalanta three weeks ago to reach the final four for the first time in 26 years.

The other semifinal pits Inter Milan against city rival AC Milan.

Empoli had failed to score in its last three games and had lost 4-1 at Juventus in the league earlier this month.

However, it took the lead in the 24th minute when Maleh blasted into the far bottom corner from just outside the area.

Empoli should have doubled its lead on the stroke of halftime but the 18-year-old Ismael Konate saw his effort come off the right post.

Juventus leveled in the 66th with a quite sensational goal.

Thuram looked set to pull the ball back from the byline under pressure from Liam Henderson, but instead he got past the Empoli midfielder with a remarkable bit of skill — sending the ball one way with a backheeled flick and running round the other side of the player — before firing in the equalizer from a tight angle.

