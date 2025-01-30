Emotions pour from tight-knit skating community following DC plane crash carrying athletes, coaches

The tight-knit figure skating community was rocked Wednesday when an American Airlines flight carrying athletes, parents and coaches from a development camp in Wichita, Kansas, collided with an Army helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River.

Sixty passengers and four crew members on the flight, along with three soldiers aboard the Blackhawk helicopter, are presumed dead. Among those killed were young skaters Jinna Han and Spencer Lane, their mothers and coaches Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, all of them representing the prestigious Skating Club of Boston.

The accident was an eerie reminder of the 1961 plane crash that killed the U.S. delegation en route to the world championships in Prague. Many of the top skaters on that team, including sisters Laurie and Maribel Owen, were from the Boston club.

___

“I’m in complete shock. I’m sorry, I don’t even know what to say. Young skaters, coaches, parents, so many bright lights in our community. My heart goes out to the victims and their loved ones.” — two-time and reigning U.S. champion Amber Glenn.

___

“I’m heartbroken by the tragic loss of my fellow skaters in this devastating accident. The figure skating community is a family, and this loss is beyond words. My thoughts are with their families, friends and everyone affected. We will never forget them.” — three-time U.S. and reigning world champion Ilia Malinin.

___

“I had the opportunity to work with many of these kids that were onboard. Amazing, strong, driven, funny, caring kids. I can’t even process this horror.” — former two-time U.S. pairs champion Ashley Cain-Gribble.

___

“Skating is a very close and tight-knit community. These kids and their parents, they’re here at our facility in Norwood, six, sometimes seven days a week. It’s a close, tight bond. This will have long-reaching impacts for our skating community.” — Doug Zeghibe, chief executive officer at the Skating Club of Boston.

___

“We are heartbroken to learn that figure skaters, along with their families, friends and coaches, are understood to be among those on board. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy.” — U.S. Figure Skating.

___

“The International Skating Union and the global skating community are deeply shocked by the tragic accident involving an American Airlines flight in Washington, D.C. We are heartbroken to learn that figure skaters, along with their families, friends, and coaches, are understood to be among those on board. We remain in close contact with U.S. Figure Skating and offer our full support during this incredibly difficult time.” — International Skating Union.

___

“I just want to send a huge hug to everyone and share some positive emotions with them. Skating isn’t everything in life. It’s a good time to think about them right now.” — Italian skater Nikolaj Memola at the European championships in Estonia.

___

