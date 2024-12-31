Emma Raducanu withdraws from a tune-up tournament for the Australian Open with a back injury

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from an Auckland tournament, saying a back injury she has been nursing in recent weeks had not improved as much as she hoped. The 22-year-old British player was seeded sixth for the tournament and was due to play her opening match of the new season against Robin Montgomery of the United States on Tuesday.

