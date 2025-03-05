Emma Raducanu says she struggled to breathe after seeing ‘fixated’ man in the crowd

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Emma Raducanu says she “couldn’t see the ball through tears” and struggled to breathe after spotting a man who was “fixated” on her during a match. The British tennis player and 2021 U.S. Open winner was left distressed during last month’s Dubai Championships by the presence of the man in the stands. Raducanu told the BBC that the incident “could have been dealt with better” but that security improvements have now been made. Raducanu faces Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on Thursday.

