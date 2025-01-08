Emily Clark, Danielle Serdachny and Shiann Darkangelo each score as Ottawa beats New York 3-2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Emily Clark scored midway through the second period to give Ottawa a two-goal advantage, goalkeeper Emerance Maschmeyer made her 21st save in the final 30 seconds, and the Charge held off the New York Sirens 3-2 on Tuesday night in the second meeting between the teams in 10 days. Ottawa (4-0-1-3) won its third straight game, including a 3-1 victory over the Sirens in their first meeting of the season on Dec. 29. New York (3-1-1-3) dropped to fourth place in the PWHL standings, one point behind Ottawa. Clark’s third goal of the season gave Ottawa a 3-1 lead when she lifted a bouncing puck over the glove of Kayle Osborne.

