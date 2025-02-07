Emiliano Grillo sets off beer showers with an ace at the Phoenix Open’s rowdy 16th hole

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Emiliano Grillo set off the latest beer shower at the Phoenix Open with an ace on the stadium 16th hole. Grillo’s shot on the 155-yard hole flew directly into the cup and swirled around a few times before dropping in Friday’s second round, setting off pandemonium at the party barge of a par 3. The Argentinian raised his arms and chest-bumped fellow player Rafael Campos after the ball flew in, then shared high-fives with nearly everyone on the tee. Fans in the jam-packed, three-story grandstands sent beer and other drinks flying onto the tee and the green, creating a massive mess.

