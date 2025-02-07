Emiliano Grillo sets off beer showers with an ace at the Phoenix Open’s rowdy 16th hole

By The Associated Press
Some of the thousands gathered at the 16th hole during the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open PGA Tour golf tournament at the TPC Scottsdale Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ross D. Franklin]

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Emiliano Grillo set off the latest beer shower at the Phoenix Open with an ace on the stadium 16th hole. Grillo’s shot on the 155-yard hole flew directly into the cup and swirled around a few times before dropping in Friday’s second round, setting off pandemonium at the party barge of a par 3. The Argentinian raised his arms and chest-bumped fellow player Rafael Campos after the ball flew in, then shared high-fives with nearly everyone on the tee. Fans in the jam-packed, three-story grandstands sent beer and other drinks flying onto the tee and the green, creating a massive mess.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.