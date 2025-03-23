Emil Forsberg scores in each half to guide Red Bulls to 2-1 victory over Toronto

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Emil Forsberg scored a goal in each half to lead the New York Red Bulls to a 2-1 victory over Toronto FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday night.

The Red Bulls (2-1-2) took a 1-0 lead into halftime on a penalty-kick goal by Forsberg in the 44th minute. The PK was awarded when Raheem Edwards was fouled by Toronto defender Henry Wingo. Edwards played three seasons with Toronto.

Toronto (0-4-1) scored the equalizer in the 70th minute on a goal by Deandre Kerr. It was the second goal this season for the 22-year-old forward and his 13th in 79 career appearances. Derrick Etienne Jr. and Lorenzo Insigne collected their first assists of the season. Etienne played five seasons with the Red Bulls.

New York regained the lead in the 76th minute on another Forsberg goal. It was his third goal this season and his 12th in 24 career appearances. Felipe Carballo notched his first assist in his 13th career appearance. Forsberg has eight goal contributions in his last eight appearances.

Goalkeeper AJ Marcucci, 25, made his league debut for the Red Bulls and saved one shot. Starter Carlos Coronel is on international duty with Paraguay.

Sean Johnson totaled four saves for Toronto.

The Red Bulls beat Toronto for an eighth straight time at home and are unbeaten in the last 10 matchups with Toronto at home. Toronto last beat the Red Bulls on the road in 2016.

Toronto will host the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. The Red Bulls travel to play the New England Revolution on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.