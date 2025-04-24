Emerson Hancock’s 7 Ks, Crawford’s HR, 4 RBIs help Mariners beat Red Sox 8-5

BOSTON (AP) — Right-hander Emerson Hancock struck out a career-high seven batters and J.P. Crawford had four RBIs to help the Seattle Mariners to and 8-5 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.

Hancock (1-1) allowed two runs on five hits with two walks, lowering his ERA from 12.71 to 7.71. Andrés Muñoz, who entered the game leading the American League in saves, pitched a scoreless ninth for his eighth save of the season.

With Seattle leading 1-0 after Mitch Garver’s first-inning single drove in Julio Rodríguez, Crawford’s first home run of the season scored Ben Williamson and Leo Rivas, who opened the fourth inning with consecutive singles. Crawford added another RBI with a bases-loaded single in the seventh, scoring Rowdy Tellez.

Seattle added two unearned runs off left-hander Brennan Bernadino in the sixth and two more runs off right-hander Josh Winckowski in the seventh.

Randy Arozarena’s two hits extended his streak of reaching base safely to 20 games, matching his career high.

Romy Gonzalez’s two-out single in the fourth scored Trevor Story for Boston’s first run. Rafael Devers’s groundout scored Cedanne Rafaela in the fifth. Triston Casas hit a three-run homer, his second in as many games, with two outs in the eighth cut Seattle’s lead to 8-5.

Boston left-hander Sean Newcomb (0-3) gave up four runs over five innings on eight hits, two walks and eight strikeouts, one shy of his career high and the most he’s recorded since April 8, 2018.

Key moment

Crawford’s first home run of the season, a three-run shot into the Red Sox bullpen in the fourth inning, came on a 2-2, 80-mph slurve from Newcomb, giving Seattle a 4-0 lead.

Key stat

The Mariners, who entered the game leading the American League with 32 stolen bases, added another with Arozarena’s seventh steal of the season.

Up next

The Mariners and Red Sox wrap up their three-game set Thursday afternoon. RHP Bryan Woo (2-1, 3.12 ERA) is scheduled to start for Seattle, opposed by LHP Garret Crochet (2-1, 1.13).

