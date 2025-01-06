Embarrassed Titans determined not to repeat season that netted them No. 1 overall draft pick

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are embarrassed, angry and a bit relieved the season is over. The promise bolstered by one of the NFL’s biggest offseason spending sprees disappeared into a 3-14 record and the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft next April. Only controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk knows if she will be making any changes for a third straight season. She hasn’t taken questions from anyone she doesn’t employ publicly since firing a general manager in December 2022. Brian Callahan said he has to do a much better job after an embarrassing first season as head coach that has him now talking about picking first in the NFL draft. Callahan says he’s determined not to let that happen again.

