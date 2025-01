Emanuel Sharp scores 18 to lead No. 14 Houston over BYU 86-55

HOUSTON (AP) — Emanuel Sharp had 18 points, Terrance Arceneaux scored 15 and No. 14 Houston beat BYU 86-55 for its sixth straight win. Mylik Wilson had 12 points as Houston shot 49% overall and 47% on 3-pointers. The Cougars have won 30 straight home games. Houston outrebounded BYU 37-24. Trevin Knell had 12 points and Richie Saunders scored nine for BYU, which had its four-game winning streak snapped. BYU shot 37.5% overall and 33% on 3-pointers. Houston forced BYU into 15 turnovers and turned them into 24 points.

