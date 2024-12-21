Emanuel Sharp scores 18 and No. 15 Houston wins its fourth straight, 87-51 over Islanders

HOUSTON (AP) — Emanuel Sharp scored 18 points, L.J. Cryer added 17 and No. 15 Houston beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 87-51 on Saturday for its fourth straight win. Sharp had 15 points in the first half as Houston (8-3) led 46-27 after shooting 61% and going 8 of 13 on 3-pointers. The Cougars finished shooting 49% and made a season-high 14 of 29 from 3. Terrance Arceneaux scored 13 points, and Milos Uzan had 12 points and six assists as Houston extended its nation-best home winning streak to 29 games.

