Elly De La Cruz homers, drives in 4 runs as Reds hold off Cubs 6-4 to snap 4-game skid

CINCINNATI (AP) — Elly De La Cruz drove in four runs and the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Chicago Cubs 6-4 Saturday to end a four-game losing streak.

Justin Turner and Michael Kelly homered as the Cubs had a three-game winning streak snapped. Kelly came into the game in the fifth inning after catcher Miguel Amaya suffered a left oblique strain.

De La Cruz and the Reds struck quickly in the first. After Santiago Espinal drew a walk with one out, De La Cruz lined a fastball by Colin Rea (3-1) into the seats in right-center for a 2-0 lead.

The dynamic 23-year old shortstop added a two-run base hit to center in the fifth inning to extend the Reds’ advantage to 5-1.

The top of the Reds’ order went 5 for 11 and accounted for five runs scored.

Emilio Pagán got his 13th save in 15 opportunities.

Cincinnati starter Andrew Abbott (4-0) allowed only one run in six innings. The solo shot by Turner was the first homer the left-hander had allowed in 23 2/3 innings and 100 batters.

Rea, who had allowed only 10 runs (nine earned) in seven previous starts this season, gave up six runs in five innings.

Key moment

Turner’s homer off the left-field foul pole to lead off the ninth got the Cubs within two runs. Matt Shaw doubled with one out, but Emilio Pagan struck out Ian Happ and got Kyle Tucker to fly out to end the game.

Key stat

Turner is the first Cubs player age 40 or older to homer in a game since Gary Gaetti in 1999. Ernie Banks, Davey Lopes, Walker Cooper and Charlie Root are the other Cubs who have homered in their 40s.

Up next

Cubs right-hander Ben Brown (3-3, 5.44 ERA) faces Reds lefty Nick Lodolo (4-4, 3.22 ERA) in the series finale Sunday.

