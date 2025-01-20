Elina Svitolina rallies to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals for the third time

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Elina Svitolina rallied from 4-1 down and took 11 of the next 12 games in a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Veronika Kudermetova on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals for the third time.

The 30-year-old Ukrainian is into the last eight at a Grand Slam for the 12th time. It’s her first time back in the quarterfinals in Australia since 2019.

“Feels like a lifetime ago,” Svitolina said. Since her last run this far in Australia, she married French player Gael Monfils in 2021 and the pair had a daughter, Skai, in 2022. “Many things happened and I’m really pleased with the performance throughout the tournament. Really enjoying this win today.

“For me, it’s a really amazing tournament go deep in this kind of tournament.”

After dropping two early service games, Svitolina said she her only goal “was just trying to fight.”

“It’s the only thing I can do when things are not going your way, put your head down and get back to work,” she said. “Really happy I could come into the match and then win in straight sets.”

Svitolina, the No. 28 seed, wore a red dress, red shoes and a red cap for the match. People in the crowd waved the yellow and blue Ukraine flag.

Veronika Kudermetova took a medical timeout for on-court treatment on her abdomen after falling behind 5-4 the ninth game. She saved a set point in the next game before Svitolina finished it off in 50 minutes.

Kudermetova left the court for treatment after the first set. Svitolina held to open the second set and then had a breakpoint but Kudermetova saved and held for 1-1, following up a forehand winner down the line with a loud roar.

That was the end of her celebrating.

It wasn’t just power and pace from Svitolina. After bringing Kudermetova to the net with a drop shot and then lobbing over her to start the next game, Svitolina punched the air.

There was no handshake at the net with Kudermeotva, a 27-year-old from Russia, but no animosity, either.

Svitolina will be playing in the quarterfinals against either 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina or No. 19 Madison Keys.

Svitolina’s husband, Monfils, was playing later Monday against No. 21 seed Ben Shelton on Margaret Court Arena. The 38-year-old Frenchman reached the fourth round with an upset over fourth-seeded Taylor Fritz, the U.S. Open runner-up last year.

Svitolina, who beat fourth-seeded Jasmine Paolini in the third round, said she hoped to be courtside for Monfils’ match.

“Playing the way that he plays right now, it’s special,” she said.

Other quarterfinalists will be decided when defending champion Jannik Sinner and No. 13 seed Holger Rune meet in an afternoon match and five-time major winner Iga Swiatek takes on Eva Lys, the lucky loser from qualifying, in a night match.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.