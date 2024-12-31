Elijah Saunders scores 22 and Virginia rallies in the second half to beat NC State 70-67

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Elijah Saunders scored 22 points, Isaac McKneely had 15 points and four 3-pointers, and Virginia rallied in the second half to beat NC State 70-67 on Tuesday. NC State grabbed an offensive rebound on three straight possessions to begin a 10-1 run to get within 68-65 with 1:08 left. The Wolfpack worked the clock down on their next possession, but Jayden Taylor’s bank shot rolled off and Saunders secured the defensive rebound before making two free throws with 15.5 seconds left for a five-point lead. Marcus Hill scored quickly for NC State to get within three points with 10.9 seconds left and Saunders missed the front end of a one-and-one with 3.9 left. Hill grabbed the rebound and passed it to Michael O’Connell, who rushed a shot from beyond midcourt.

