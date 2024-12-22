Elijah Saunders scores 21, makes clutch free throws in Virginia’s 63-58 win over American

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Elijah Saunders scored 21 points and made five of six free throws in the final half-minute to lead Virginia to a 63-58 victory over American University. Virginia led 32-28 at halftime and struggled to hold the lead in the second half. American hit five 3-pointers in the first 12 minutes of the second half and went ahead 47-42. Virginia allowed only one made field goal in the next 7 minutes while building a 56-51 lead on Taine Murray’s 3-pointer with 1:48 remaining. Saunders made two free throws with 24 seconds left and one of two with 16 seconds to go for a 59-53 lead. Matt Mayock finally hit a 3-pointer to snap the Eagles’ 0-for-6 shooting skid and American was within 59-56. Saunders made two more free throws for a five-point margin with nine seconds remaining.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.